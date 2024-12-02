Emburse launches Abacus Reach to automate non-employee expenses

Reach allows organisations to easily provide non-employee travelers with a mobile app-based solution which makes it simple to verify policy compliance, and capture and submit travel expenses in real time.

Non-employee groups, such as job candidates, external consultants and vendors, have long presented a challenge for processing one-off or infrequent travel expenses, as there was no simple way for them to submit receipts for reimbursement and no efficient way for organisations to process them. As a result, finance teams have been forced to use non-standard, time-consuming and manual workflows to reimburse these travelers. This has required them to set up one-time vendor payments in the GL system, and also introduced unnecessary risk of expense fraud and manual re-keying errors.

Organisations can invite external travelers to use Reach via a single, company-branded email. In addition, HR teams can sync Reach with their applicant tracking solutions, which can then automatically invite candidates to download and use the solution as soon as an on-site interview is scheduled.