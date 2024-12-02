Emburse adds corporate cards to expense reporting solution

Emburse Cards provides virtual and physical corporate card solutions, that offer employees and non-employees a user-friendly way to make purchases, while allowing organisations to enforce travel and expense policies as the transaction occurs.

Emburse cards can be provided to employees and non-employees for all ongoing business- and travel-related corporate payments, or as single-use cards for one-off purchases. Organisations can set granular spending parameters enforced at the point of sale through a simple dashboard, including date restrictions, one-time or recurring budgets, and restrictions regarding merchant category code (MCC) or even specific vendors.

Emburse Cards is optimised for SMBs, mid-sized companies and large enterprises. Emburse will also be rolling out additional card funding alternatives over the coming months, according to the company.