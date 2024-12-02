Embat raises EUR 14.7 million in Series A funding round





The funding round was led by the international venture capital fund Creandum, with the participation of other investors, such as Samaipata, 4Founders, and Venture Friends. At the same time, the investment also saw the addition of prominent business angels, aiming to enable the company to drive its overall international expansion in a faster and more secure way.







More information on the funding round

Embat was founded in order to support the overall digitalisation and automation of finance teams, while also prioritising the process of maximising efficiency and security within their organisations. The company also focuses on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its customers and clients in an ever-evolving industry, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the market.

Real-time, secure, and efficient treasury management represents a major pain point of mid-market CFOs, as legacy players often represent a challenge, costing more than EUR 100.000 to set up, as well as taking 6 months to implement. Through this funding round, Embat will be enabled to allow companies to set up an end-to-end treasury system in a faster way, and for a fraction of the cost.

In addition, the fintech will continue to offer a comprehensive, secure, and real-time solution for corporate treasury management, centralising collections, treasury processes, and payments, as well as automating accounting and bank reconciliation. This process aims to give financial teams the possibility to save up to 75% of the time that is normally dedicated to these tasks while also providing global visibility of cash and facilitating automatic monitoring of treasury forecasts.

The treasury management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product currently serves multiple corporate clients and users across the region of Europe. Embat will continue to prioritise the strategy to accelerate its development process in major European markets, as well as work with its users in order to analyse their needs and provide solutions that optimise the overall day-to-day efficiency. This procedure is reflected in the interactions with these customers. At the same time, Embat is expected to apply generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial sector in the region as well.



