Eltropy launches AI suite for credit unions and banks

This suite includes AI Agents, AI Assistants, and AI Intelligence, all designed to enhance service delivery, operational efficiency, and conversation intelligence.

Eltropy’s AI Agents operate as digital assistants on websites and voice channels, offering accurate information by analyzing and interpreting content. They can manage over 60% of common inquiries, improving self-service options. The latest update allows members to use generative AI to navigate websites and identify suitable financial products.

The AI Assistants support employees in various departments by providing quick access to internal knowledge bases, which streamlines workflows and reduces the need for staff to seek information from multiple sources. This feature aims to accelerate onboarding and lower training costs.





Eltropy's AI Intelligence component focuses on analyzing interactions to improve quality assurance. It transcribes, summarizes, and evaluates member or customer conversations, offering customizable analytics to enhance CSAT and NPS score tracking.

Safety first

The company has implemented ‘Safe AI Guardrails’ to ensure responsible AI use, aiming to reduce inaccuracies and maintain regulatory compliance. These measures are intended to ensure the safe and ethical development and use of AI systems.

Early adopters, such as Magnifi Financial, have reported high containment rates and improvements in efficiency using these AI tools. Eglin Federal Credit Union noted that Eltropy's AI outperformed general-purpose AI tools in specific credit union contexts.

Eltropy’s AI tools are designed for quick implementation with minimal operational disruption and include a built-in Safe AI framework. The company will showcase its technologies at the 2024 Eltropy Leadership Summit, providing an opportunity for financial institutions to explore AI's potential in transforming operations and member services.

Eltropy serves over 600 credit unions and community banks, providing AI-powered unified conversation platforms to enhance member and customer service.