Eltropy integrates with Portico from Fiserv

Following this partnership, credit unions will be given the possibility to utilise Portico in order to access Eltropy’s technology and suite of services, such as the advanced and secure text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, chatbot technology, and screen sharing products, all consolidated within a single platform.

At the same time, the companies will introduce a nightly member sync-up feature, offered exclusively by Eltropy. The new sync-up is set to allow credit unions to pull member data into Eltropy’s platform, which will provide comprehensive and detailed insights, as well as a unified view of member interactions. The integration will enable partners and financial institutions to improve member segmentation.





By using Eltropy’s services, credit unions will be enabled to sync contact effortlessly, engage in personalised one-on-one conversations, as well as send promotional texts. The integration with Portico will also foster secure and efficient incorporations across crucial credit union departments, such as lending, sales, collections, internal communication, and marketing, all driving operational improvement and member engagement.

After introducing Eltropy’s integration within its core infrastructure, Portico will enable credit unions and community banks to use text messaging and other communication channels directly within their member interface, which aims to deliver an optimised client experience and operational efficiencies.

In the future, Eltropy aims to further optimise the collaboration by incorporating alerts, as well as opt-in and opt-out tracking offerings and capabilities. These features will focus on equipping credit unions with a comprehensive suite of products in order to elevate their member engagement strategies, as well as drive overall development.





Fiserv’s recent strategy of development

US-based payment and financial technology firm, Fiserv delivers a secure and efficient suite of solutions to its customers, encompassing account pressing services, card issuer processing, digital banking tools, network products, ecommerce, payments, as well as merchant acquiring and processing procedures, among others. The company had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering different geographic areas around the world.

In October 2023, Fiserv announced its collaboration with B2B payment platform Melio in order to optimise the manner in which financial institutions met the payment needs and demands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Following this partnership, the CashFlow Central from Fiserv service was set to be released, representing an integrated digital payment and cash flow management experience for users. The product was designed to combine the easy-to-use accounts payable and receivable workflows of Melio with the biller and merchants’ network and payment offerings of Fiserv.

This aimed to allow small and medium-sized enterprises to send electronic invoices, electrify all supplier invoices, pay both billers and suppliers via a bank account or credit card, as well as to accept transactions and payments via ACH transfers or credit cards.

Earlier in the same month, Fiserv announced its partnership with branded payment technologies firm Blackhawk Network. According to the press release published at the time, Fiserv was set to expand access to walk-in bill payment options for cash-preferred clients and customers.

Customers and clients who preferred payment for household bills, including rent or topping up their digital accounts in person by cash, were given the possibility to do this from multiple locations across the region of the US. This aimed to encompass big box stores, national grocery chains, post offices, pharmacies, and specialty retailers. The strategic deal also aimed to meet the demand for fast payment methods that were sought by users who preferred to leverage cash.



