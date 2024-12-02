Eltropy and Alkami augment digital conversations for financial institutions

The collaboration between the two companies enables financial institutions to create personalised account-holder experiences for every interaction – through any communication channel.











The digital conversations solution from Eltropy helps financial institutions engage with members through text, video, secure chat, co-browsing (web browser sharing), or other digital channels. With Eltropy, community banks and credit unions can communicate with account holders anywhere, anytime, providing them with personalised service and support on the member’s platform of choice. The solution can also be used by marketing, lending, and other departments to enhance account holder engagement and satisfaction.

Officials from Eltropy said they are happy to partner with Alkami to help financial institutions better engage with their members. This is a strategic partnership they have taken time to develop in multiple areas. This collaboration will help financial institutions to support account holders.

Also commenting on this partnership, Alkami’s representatives said they are always looking for ways to enhance the digital banking experience for their clients. With Eltropy's platform solution, financial institutions can improve the conversations and engagement with their account holders across all channels, seamlessly. They look forward to working with Eltropy to deliver this value to their clients.





What does Eltropy do?

Eltropy is a digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via text, video, secure chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology, all integrated into a single platform.





More information about Alkami

Alkami is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions.