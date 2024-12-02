EllisDon selects Perceptive Software for AP automation

Under the agreement, EllisDon has selected Perceptive Capture for the automation of accounts payable documents, including approximately 400,000 invoices annually, as the company pursues implementation of a Gate Three ERP system across the enterprise.

Initially, Perceptive Capture will be used for extraction of non-purchase order-based invoices. As EllisDon’s ERP project matures, there will be a greater emphasis on PO-based invoices, whereby Perceptive Capture will support touchless processing of data, from receipt to post.

Lexmark’s Perceptive Software builds capture, content management, process management, enterprise search and integration products that connect enterprise applications to the processes and information outside those applications.