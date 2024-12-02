Ellevest raises USD 53 mln





The round was co-led by BMO and Contour Venture Partners. It included investments from several new women-led investors, including Halogen Ventures, Cleo Capital, New York Ventures of Empire State Development, Stardust Equity, The Venture Collective, and Envestnet, as well as the LGBTQIA+ investment syndicate Gaingels.

Ellevest will use the capital to deepen its offerings, providing personalised coaching, product solutions, and community to help women reach their money goals and furthering Ellevest's mission to get more money in the hands of women.

Ellevest's offerings include digital investing tools, banking services, professional career and money coaching, and learning resources, as well as private wealth management for high-net-worth clients who want a personalised financial strategy that may include impact investing.