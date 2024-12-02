Eliq secures EUR 10 million in financing





Following this announcement, Eliq will use this investment in the process of developing and expanding its home energy efficiency platform across the region of Europe, alongside additional debt financing.

According to the press release, the funding round combines capital from existing investor Inven Capital, with the addition of new investors, such as Axpo and Valkea, Fortum’s investment arm for early-stage companies and firms.







More information on the financing round

Eliq represents a Home Energy Efficient platform that focuses on offering utilities, smart home providers, and banks the possibility to deliver clients energy data and information, in order for them to make smarter, safer, and more sustainable decisions in overall household energy usage.

This process is expected to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to an optimised environment. The platform is set to further develop its suite of solutions while prioritising home energy efficiency, expanding the transition towards a more sustainable home energy usage, and making sense of energy data. Clients will be enabled to access and leverage multiple services and benefits, such as the possibility to interpret energy data to facilitate upgrades and green financing, as well as provide guidance on energy-efficiency usage.

The funding round brings Eliq’s total funding to EUR 19 million, which is set to enable the firm to expand its sales and marketing capabilities while accelerating product development at the same time. In addition, officials from the firm mentioned that there are no anticipated changes to the board.

Moreover, the funds will be leveraged in order to roll out the platform to its corporate customers, aiming to meet their overgrowing needs, preferences, and demands while focusing on remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry as well.



Eliq’s past partnerships and collaborations

In March 2023, Eliq announced its partnership with NayaOne Marketplace in order to enable banks and financial institutions to access their open energy data and analytics within NayaOne. Eliq’s data and analytics offered FIs the benefit of seeking to leverage AI and data, ESG Data Platform, to generate insights that motivated and optimised the manner in which customers took measurable steps towards fighting climate change.

Earlier in 2022, the company announced its collaboration with KBC, a European financial group with a focus on offering banking services to retail, SME, and mid-cap clients, in order to provide users with the possibility to monitor their home energy situation in KBC Mobile. This took place with the `Energy insights` feature, an additional solution provided by Eliq.



