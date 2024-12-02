Elevations Credit Union launches with Alkami's banking platform

After beginning its digital transformation journey, Elevations looked for a digital banking vendor to expand and improve its digital banking capabilities. The Alkami Digital Banking Platform provides Elevations' retail and business members with intuitive, self-service tools within a personalised user experience, powered by a dataset comparable to that of major financial institutions.











An augmented banking experience

Elevations now also benefits from enhanced account opening capabilities, data analytics that can drive improved engagement, and payment fraud prevention. Alkami's comprehensive single platform enables financial institutions like Elevations to drive new account holder growth and cross-sell opportunities while deepening institutional loyalty via reliable, innovative banking services.

After completing the implementation process, Elevations' members were able to seamlessly convert to Alkami's Digital Banking Platform, showcasing its effective and user-friendly characteristics. Elevations is also leveraging SavvyMoney, Alkami's marketing and educational capability, to improve members' financial wellness.

Officials from Elevations said that as a credit union serving communities in Colorado's Front Range, they must keep pace with a member base that is technologically savvy and open to innovation. It was imperative for them to work with a vendor who matched their strategic approach and digital vision. Alkami shares Elevations' user interface and user experience principles and emphasis on member engagement, and they know that with Alkami, they will never be in the position of outrunning their vendor.

Also commenting on this partnership, Alkami’s team stated that Elevations understands that business growth is inextricably linked to innovation for financial institutions. They are proud to deliver the digital banking capabilities that will enable them to compete in an expanding market and equip their members with user-friendly solutions to navigate their financial portfolio.





What does Alkami do?

Alkami Technology is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions.





More information about Elevations Credit Union

Elevations Credit Union allows its members and the communities it serves along Colorado's Front Range with financial solutions and education. In addition to offering a broad portfolio of consumer and business banking services, Elevations is a credit union residential mortgage lender in Colorado.