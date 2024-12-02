Elemica QuickLink solutions now available

The new Elemica QuickLink Email solutions allow clients to onboard their suppliers and logistics service providers cost effectively by connecting and automating their buying and shipping processes through email. Elemica QuickLink Email P2P enables buyers and suppliers to send and confirm purchase orders and invoices automatically with each other, while QuickLink Email Logistics allows shippers to request and confirm shipments with their logistics service providers through email. Supply chain partners that typically use manual processes to communicate can now be fully automated to conduct business and be integrated to the Elemica client’s ERP system.

With Elemica QuickLink Email P2P, purchase orders from the Elemica client’s ERP system are transformed into electronic formats and data values and sent via email to the supplier who can confirm receipt, change dates or update quantities automatically within the email. Order invoices from suppliers can be received automatically through email and integrated into the Elemica client’s Accounts Payable system for faster payment processing.

Elemica QuickLink Email Logistics allows a shipper to send an email requesting a shipment to a logistics provider. The logistics providers can confirm receipt of the email; review the shipment details, drill down for more information on products, update the truck driver status and vehicles required; and accept or reject the shipment request. The shipment process is fully automated with just a few touches and integrated with the shipper’s ERP system. The solution optionally produces Hazardous Materials information, as needed, and will eliminate time spent on expedited shipment tracking.