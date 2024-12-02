Electronic invoicing is mandatory in Portugal

The only businesses currently exempt from this obligation are those companies still engaged in the certification process for e-billing software authorised by the DGCI (Directorate General of Taxes), following approval by the Portuguese Tax Authority.

Taking into account that this process involves the time taken to develop, rollout and test the solution, the Tax Authority has allowed an extension of the deadline for these companies only. This is confirmed by an official communiqué from the Secretary of State for Tax Affairs, Paulo Núncio, setting December 31, 2014, as the deadline date for migration to electronic invoicing, in the case of companies immersed in a certification process recognised by the AT.

According to Portuguese Government finance portal , between January and August 2014, around 3.173 million electronic invoices were issued and sent. This is 11.3% more than the same period in 2013. This figure is likely to increase in Q4. By the October 1, 2014 deadline, the back majority of taxpayers should have adapted to this new system. Those who have not yet done so, and are not in the certification process, may face serious penalties for failure to comply with the legislation.