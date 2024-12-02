Electricity, gas, and services provider Iren selects SIA to launch open banking services

Iren offers the new Payment Initiation (PIS) service through SIA's digital Open Banking platform, a European hi-tech company in the payment services and infrastructures sector, controlled by CDP Equity. The service allows Iren’s customers to pay their electricity and gas bills online directly from the web platform or the 'IrenYou' app by connecting to their Internet Banking site.

SIA accompanied Iren throughout the digital transformation process that allowed this multi-utility company to obtain authorisation from the Bank of Italy to operate as a Payment Institution. In this way, Iren has responded to the extraordinary dynamism that has been characterizing the payments sector in recent years, with the increasing use of digital services via smartphones, tablets and wearable devices.