Elavon extends electronic freight payment invoicing to Europe

The e-invoicing service from Elavon Freight Payment is fully automated, traceable for auditing and compliant with European Union and local regulations, claims the company. More than that, it`s built on an adaptable invoice processing platform, making transitions and changes easier as regulations evolve.

According to Elavon, Europe generally lags behind the Americas in adoption of e-invoicing due to multiple competing formats and regulations. Is expected that the EU e-invoicing directive, which mandates electronic invoicing for business-to-government transactions in the EU by November 2018, to have a much wider commercial impact.

Aditionally, Elavon Freight Payment leverages tools that already are serving North American customers. According to the company, these tools will seamlessly accommodate the complex country-by-country regulations, creating consistency. More than that, the company points out four key factors of e-incoiving that include traceability, automation, they are designed to be a component of a tax compliant solution and they offer cost savings.