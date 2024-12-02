



The IMF had previously advised the Central American nation to limit its exposure to the cryptocurrency.











The government confirmed that Bitcoin will remain legal tender in the country alongside the USD. This decision comes after El Salvador secured a USD 1.4 billion loan deal with the IMF. As part of the agreement, the government pledged to scale back certain Bitcoin policies, including limiting tax payments to the USD, the nation’s other official currency.

The IMF spokesperson stated that upcoming legal reforms in El Salvador would make Bitcoin acceptance by private businesses voluntary, marking a shift from earlier mandates. Analysts suggest the announcement to accelerate Bitcoin purchases may be an effort to address concerns over the perceived reduction in Bitcoin’s role in the country’s financial ecosystem.

El Salvador currently holds 5,968 Bitcoins, valued at approximately USD 594 million. Bitcoin prices have seen a recent rally, driven in part by global developments, including US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed plans for a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

In September 2021, El Salvador became the first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, a move that sparked tension with the IMF due to financial and legal risks. However, the IMF recently noted that these risks have yet to materialise.

El Salvador's dual focus on digital currency adoption and traditional financing agreements underscores its balancing act between embracing innovation and addressing international economic concerns.





Reducing remittance costs

The economic motivation behind El Salvador's adoption of Bitcoin centers on reducing the costs associated with remittances, a vital lifeline for its economy. By enabling direct peer-to-peer transactions through Bitcoin and utilising platforms like the government-developed Chivo Wallet, the administration aims to bypass intermediaries, lower transfer costs, and increase the value retained by families. However, this approach hinges on widespread adoption and trust in the cryptocurrency, which remains volatile and requires digital literacy and access to technology – both of which are challenges in a country with significant socioeconomic disparities. While the potential for cost savings is significant, the practical execution and risks tied to Bitcoin’s price fluctuations pose ongoing questions about the long-term viability of this strategy.