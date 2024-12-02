ekko partners with Mastercard to launch in the UK

The launch comes as new research from Mastercard shows two in five Brits (43%) see reducing their carbon footprint more important now than pre-pandemic. In its proposition, ekko has taken existing business models and transformed them into a driver for good by combining fintech, marketplace, Open Banking, and retail into one transformative app that makes it effortless to make a tangible difference to climate change, without the consumer needing to do anything different.

Using the ekko debit card, every 5 transactions a customer makes will pay for one plastic bottle being collected before it enters our oceans and every 50 transactions will pay for a tree to be planted by the customer. Customers can track their own personal forest, how many bottles they’ve collected and even monitor their own personalised carbon footprint using their Carbonmeter in the ekko app. It also gives customers access to a curated list of sustainable partners, offering climate-friendly goods and services as part of the wider ‘enviroconomy’.

ekko partnered with Mastercard to launch the debit card and will become the first UK fintech to join the Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition, launched in 2020 with a commitment to plant 100 million trees by 2025. The team have big ambitions and together aim for ekko customers to plant over 50 million trees and prevent over 500 million bottles entering our ocean over the next 5 years.

The waitlist is now open, with ekko issuing its first cards in June 2021 on a first come first serve basis. Potential customers can join the waitlist at ekko.earth. The ekko card will be issued by fintech and regulated e-money services provider Paynetics.