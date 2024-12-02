EIF, Alba Leasing provide EUR 1 bln to SMEs

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and its subsidiary the EIF have provided the corporate leasing specialist with EUR 490 million via a securitisation financing operation. Alba Leasing has undertaken to double this, increasing the total amount available to almost EUR 1 billion (EUR 980 million) for projects across all economic sectors, with a particular focus on environmental investments (for which 20% of the resources have been reserved).

In concrete terms, the securitisation operation concerns a portfolio of performing loans held by Alba Leasing, for which the EIB Group has subscribed senior and mezzanine securities. At least two-thirds of the total will go to financial leasing investments by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, while a third will go to mid-caps.

The final amount available will make it possible to finance up to 100% of new investments and projects, with a maximum of EUR 12.5 million for each leasing operation. 8,000 Italian businesses are expected to benefit from these new resources.