EIB Group, BNP Paribas to support French companies facing the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis

The operation, supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), consists of an EIB Group guarantee on an existing portfolio of loans to SMEs and mid-caps. This credit protection enables BNP Paribas to free up part of the regulatory capital allocated to this portfolio and to deploy EUR 515 million of new loans to SMEs and mid-caps in France over the next two years.

The financing operations may take the form of leasing transactions or bank loans. The beneficiaries of this financing will have access to favourable financial terms via an on-lending deal granted by the EIB. This operation falls under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the central pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe.