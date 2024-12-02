EIB Group and Commerzbank join forces for additional lending to SMEs and Mid-Caps

The guarantee will release regulatory capital for Commerzbank and will enable Commerzbank to provide further lending of up to EUR 400 million to innovative SMEs and Mid-Caps in Germany.

The transaction was made possible by the support of the “European Fund for Strategic Investments” (EFSI). The EFSI is the central pillar of the “Investment Plan for Europe”, or Juncker-Plan, in which EIB Group and the European Commission are strategic partners to strengthen the competitiveness of the European economy. Under the guarantee, EIB takes on the mezzanine risk under a synthetic securitisation transaction with Commerzbank. EIF is fronting the operation by providing a guarantee to Commerzbank in relation to an existing portfolio of SME and Mid-Cap loans. EIB will provide a back-to-back counter-guarantee to EIF which will fully mirror EIF’s obligations under its guarantee.