



The agreement grants Halan an established licence and a swift entry into one of South Asia’s expanding microfinance markets, as stated in a recent announcement. The company revealed its intention to invest USD 10 million and aims to develop a USD 500 million loan portfolio within five years, highlighting its dedication to increasing financial inclusion in Pakistan.

Halan is preparing to introduce a digital banking app later this year, which will upgrade its strategy to expand its network of physical branches. The bank plans to establish 100 new branches across the country as part of its growth initiatives.

Additionally, Halan is anticipating the approval of a national banking licence, which would facilitate the scaling of its operations and broaden its service offerings.

The financial institution will provide a variety of products, such as microfinance, SME lending, and digital financial services. There will be a particular focus on supporting women entrepreneurs, financing for agriculture, and providing vehicle loans.

USD 11 billion disbursed across markets

Pakistan’s microfinance sector has experienced significant growth. Currently, Halan caters to around 50,000 customers in Pakistan, with plans to double this number soon.

Internationally, the company has disbursed USD 11 billion across markets including Turkey, Egypt, the UAE, and now Pakistan. Halan is also in the process of developing Shariah-compliant products and collaborating with local firms to offer embedded financing solutions, such as advance salary disbursements and instalment payment systems.

This strategic growth initiative aims to improve financial access for small businesses and individuals, thus supporting Pakistan’s economic development and increasing the nation’s broader financial inclusion objectives. This move signifies Halan's mission to leverage Pakistan’s potential in the microfinance sector, driven by digital adoption and government backing.