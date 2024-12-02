Egyptian fintechs partner with Fintech Galaxy for MENA market expansion

Fintech Galaxy's FINX platform offers open APIs that will facilitate various innovative applications for the fintech companies that have joined the platform. Through integration, fintechs can provide services like flexible Buy Now, Pay Later options, personalised AI-driven financial services, precise credit scoring, risk assessment, and predictive financial management tools. Moreover, utilising open APIs enhances digital identity verification and fraud detection, making online transactions safer and more reliable.











Democratising access to financial services

Fintechs such as Sympl, Synapse Analytics, and Valify have joined the Open Finance platform, FINX. By leveraging open finance capabilities, these fintechs gain access to a wide range of financial data, enabling them to offer personalised services, expand their customer base, and streamline their operations. Additionally, open finance encourages collaboration with financial institutions, drives innovation, and creates new revenue streams. Essentially, open finance acts as a catalyst, enabling fintechs to reshape the financial landscape, democratise access to financial services, and propel the industry's digital transformation.

FINX is an API platform for Open Banking/Open Finance that connects with multiple banks' APIs through a single gateway. It supports the growth of fintech companies by enabling access to account information and payment initiation. This platform equips fintechs with advanced tools and resources to navigate the complexities of the financial industry, while ensuring a secure and compliant environment for their operations.

Officials from Fintech Galaxy expressed their satisfaction in empowering Egyptian fintechs to expand into the broader MENA market using their API platform. They aim to simplify financial management significantly for individuals and corporations throughout the region. Through these partnerships, companies can leverage the FINX platform to fuel their growth, expand their reach beyond their domestic market, and develop innovative services that comply with global Open Banking standards.

Fintech Galaxy remains dedicated to promoting the growth and acceleration of fintech companies, connecting the dots between fintech startups, ecommerce merchants, retailers, financial institutions, insurance companies, investment and wealth management firms, payment service providers, tech companies, regulators, and investors on a global scale. Their innovative Open Banking/Open Finance solutions not only reshape the future of the financial sector but also redefine boundaries for fintechs worldwide.