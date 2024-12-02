Egypt to launch e-invoicing system by early 2020

The Egyptian finance minister Mohamed Maait said that digital transformation contributes 6-8% to gross domestic product (GDP) based on international indicators. The Ministry of Finance is currently developing the country’s tax system which sees 9 million tax invoices, Maait added during Ahram Economic Conference on Sunday.

In addition, the ministry is also finalising amendments to the income tax law and value-added tax law. Maait noted that 93% of Egyptians use mobile phones, while 33% have banking accounts.