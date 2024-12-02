Egypt-based banks add IBAN standard for cross-border transactions

For Egypt, the IBAN consists of 29 alphanumeric characters, including two digits for the country code, two check digits, and the domestic bank account code. The check digits enable a check of the bank account number to confirm its integrity before submitting a transaction. Banks operating in the Egyptian market started to send messages to their customers with information on the IBAN code in June 2020. Customers can also communicate with customer service of their banks or use Internet banking to obtain their IBAN code.

IBAN works to facilitate the processing of customers’ financial transactions to avoid operating errors. It also makes it easier for the sending bank to verify the validity of the receptor’s account number, in order to avoid refunding transactions due to wrong account numbers, which take a lot of effort and time to correct.