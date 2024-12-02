EGS to sell segments of ARM business to Platinum Equity

The proposed sale of Transworld Systems, comprises several business segments within EGS ARM business: Transworld Systems, education, attorney network, healthcare bad debt, government and US-based third party collections. Once the transaction is completed the business is expected to operate as Transworld Systems (TSI).

Financial terms of the pending transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be completed within the next several months of 2014, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as financial adviser to EGS.

Expert Global Solutions is the holding company for APAC Customer Services and NCO Financial Systems. EGS serves all aspects of the customer relationship management and account receivable management customer lifecycle.