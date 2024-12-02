EGI rolls out Open API Gateway for insurance in India

With this Gateway, EGI’s authorised partners can integrate their systems with the company’s robust technology platform, which will help further reinforce EGI’s linkages with both customers and partners. Not only would this enable EGI’s distributors to integrate available and new products and services, but also lower the cost of integration and retrieve information such as product premium, policy details etc., in real-time, which would help in reducing turn-around time for customers. The Open API Gateway is also aimed to bring in a better experience to the end consumer. The integration will create more choices for the consumer and will also offer better experience with regards to policy purchase, post issuance needs such as policy information updates, and claims, according to the official press release.

The Open API Gateway system allows partners to access documentation of the open APIs, leverage code samples, easily conduct testing in staging as well as on environment. With productivity for developers improving, they can now focus on the unique proposition of their applications while outsourcing all the commodity functionality to APIs.