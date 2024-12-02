Efma and SAP partner for SME AppsBank Portal

The portal, powered by SAP HANA Cloud Platform, supports banks in developing new apps for their SME clients and also holds competitions to find the best apps worldwide.

The portal was unveiled on 17th March in Germany. Essentially, it is an app-store and a development environment. Its award for the best app – SME Banking Award – encourages banks to share their existing apps or develop new ones. The deadline for submitting these is 31st December 2016.

SME AppsBank Portal is based on three main pillars: (a) a library of SME apps; banks and financial institutions are encouraged to post their apps using the online form and they will have free access to apps in areas such as microfinance, investment, business and financial management, cash management, payments. (b) a development environment to assist bank IT teams build their apps; this is based on SAP HANA Cloud Platform and utises SAP’s tools and technologies. There is also a “special” SAP award for banks developing on its cloud platform. (c) awards for the best SME apps (in addition to the main award, there will be two “special” prizes – the aforementioned recognition from SAP and one picked by Efma).

The winners will be selected in January 2017 and the awards ceremony will take place on 17th March 2017.