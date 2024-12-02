eFinans and Tesisquare join forces for e-invoicing in Turkey

EESPA played an important role creating propitious circumstances for both providers to support bilateral interoperability transactions, create connections with each other to deliver invoices in a way that supports companies and business partner about their mutual trading needs.

The strategic partnership between Tesisquare and eFinans involves tax compliant e-invoicing projects with value added services, in Turkey. eFinans, a subsidiary of Finansbank, recently acquired by Qatar National Bank, will be fully supporting all e-invoicing operations of Tesisquare clients in Turkey.

Tesisquare supports 4.000 companies from 33 countries (Europe, Asia, the Americas and Australia) with B2B solutions and services. The scope is digital business process like creation, translation, sorting and traceability of commercial and financial transactions via structured exchange data based on the main international standards.