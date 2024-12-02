Eficode continues international expansion in the financial sector

BankData, delivering software development and IT services to 9 Danish financial institutions, joins the list of financial institutions that have adopted Eficode ROOT, Eficode’s DevOps platform solution. Bankdata selected Eficode for its ability to offer a DevOps platform solution that integrates individual solutions in software development and operations into a continuous value stream, according to the official press release.

Eficode has demonstrated its experience in supporting companies across all industries, such as embedded software (Sennheiser), telecommunications (DNA - now part Telenor), and in finance (OP, Alm Brand, Danske Bank, If Insurance, Ilmarinen, Nordea, S-Bank, Santander, The Bank of Finland) in their DevOps journeys.