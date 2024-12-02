EFAA joins forces with the EUIPO to provide support to SMEs

Both organisations play an essential and complementary role in their shared vision to empower SMEs within the EU. Intellectual Property (IP) rights have long been recognised as drivers of innovation and growth, providing holders with a competitive advantage in a global market. Business owners turn to their trusted accountants when they need advice about running their businesses and therefore they can guide their SME clients on intellectual property matters at the right stage of the business lifecycle.

EFAA has 13 members throughout Europe representing over 350,000 accountants, auditors and tax advisors. The members of this organisation provide professional services primarily to European SMEs. They help entrepreneurs gain access to finance and they provide valued business advice allowing them to grow their businesses sustainably.

The EUIPO, under its Strategic Plan 2025,and in line with its SME Programme, has recently launched its 'Ideas Powered for business' hub with made to measure information for SMEs as well as the possibility to sign up for free personalised legal advice on their intellectual property questions.

This collaboration will allow the EUIPO, with the help of EFAA, to reach out to SMEs and inform on the importance of IP. The agreement covers activities such as the promotion of the protection and the benefits of IP among SMEs and startups, and the participation in events and dedicated joint webinars with the aim of highlighting the importance of IP in SMEs’ business journeys.