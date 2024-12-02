EedenBull, National Australia Bank partner in payment technology

The the target of this agreement is the bank’s customer base made up of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The EedenBull platform provides the ability for the bank’s SMEs to track payments and spending.

EedenBull will be providing NAB with its Q Business platform, which includes Q Control for the administrator and Q App for the employee. NAB will issue their own payment cards onto the platform, with their customers using Q Business to manage cards and spend.

The company is already partnering with 65 banks in Europe and is now further expanding its global reach with banks such as National Australia Bank. EedenBull is a fintech innovation company specialising in B2B and commercial payment solution design and implementation. The company works with banks, schemes, and payment partners to serve corporate and business clients.