EedenBull integrates Mastercard Track for B2B payments

One of the first open-loop B2B commercial networks, Mastercard Track automates payments-related data exchange between buyers and suppliers. Consisting of a portfolio of B2B solutions, it helps businesses increase simplicity, flexibility, and efficiency, optimising the best option of paying or getting paid for every invoice across multiple payment rails, the official press release states.

As a result of the tie-up, EedenBull’s fast-growing network of banking partners will benefit from reduced complexity, driving down costs, and enhancing the end-user experience for their business and corporate customers. Eedenbull will use Track Business Payment Service as a Buyer Payment Agent (BPA) by integrating with Mastercard APIs and it will be actively offering the service to its partner banks.