EedenBull extends its commercial cards platform to B2B market





According to The Scotsman, the company looking to tap into the opportunities in the business-to-business (B2B) payments market. It is targeting bank partners in “select markets” around the world and aims to launch programmes in multiple regions over the next 12 to 24 months.

It has recently launched its “Q Business” programme with 65 banks in the Nordics and is now expanding the platform to include full commercial card issuing capabilities across all sizes of business.

The company is a fully licensed and regulated e-money institution. It has also acquired principal issuing licenses from Mastercard, Visa, and UnionPay.