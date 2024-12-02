Educational Systems Federal Credit Union goes live with Finastra

FCU needed a digital platform built with open banking standards at its heart that could integrate with other core banking and ancillary solutions from other vendors, as the credit union transitions to a new core system. Fusion Digital Banking will provide a platform that creates an omni-channel experience for Educational Systems FCU’s members, regardless of the digital device used, according to the official press release.

In addition to Fusion Digital Banking, Educational Systems FCU has selected Allied Payment Network, a third-party app available on the platform, for account-to-account (A2A) and immediate person-to-person (P2P) transfers to and from accounts at other financial institutions.

Fusion Digital Banking was built to be open and leverages open APIs. As a result, it integrates with with lending platforms, PFM tools, and other technologies that support a financial institution. Finastra also provides access to an ecosystem of third-party fintech partners to give account holders access to additional services they demand.