EDPIA accepts Aircash, Buckaroo, and HiPay as new members

These new members will provide further support to EDPIA’s continued purpose of contributing to EU policy developments that further the understanding and development of a vibrant European digital payments industry.

Aircash is a licensed EU electronic money institution and an IT financial platform headquartered in Croatia. It is a mobile wallet that enables payments, money transfers, online accounts’ deposits, and purchasing of digital goods&services within major Retailers & Merchants in CEE region. Buckaroo is a Dutch payment service provider offering more than 40 national and international payment methods such as credit cards, pay-later, and alternative payment products. Buckaroo also offers Subscription & Credit Management and Market Place (split) Payments to its customers.

HiPay is a global payment provider, headquartered in France, which through its platform helps its users to get more value from their payment data for all the sales channels, according to the official press release.