Edicom to offer B2B2G e-invoicing system to Swiss authorities

PostFinance is an official supplier to the Swiss government, providing the connectivity service so that Swiss authorities can receive their billing from suppliers in electronic format. Under the model developed by the Swiss government, there are three official services for the submission of invoices, and it is necessary to connect with one of them to be able to issue electronic invoicing.

Starting with January 2016 , the Swiss Public Administration and its suppliers holding contracts with a value equal to or greater than 5.000 CHF (approximately EUR 4594.57) will be obliged to use the e-invoicing service.

