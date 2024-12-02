Edicom strengthens position in air freight sector

In this case, Edicom has joined the platform as a partner in the Cargo XML area. The final goal of IATA is to enhance practices in the air freight process via technology solutions based on the Cargo XML standard. In this sense, Edicom’s experts can provide, for example, different recommendations on the most appropriate XML messaging requirements for freight transport.

The Cargo XML standard is the evolution of its predecessor Cargo IMP (Interchange Message Procedures), both based on electronic data interchange (EDI) technology and cutting down the use of paper and red tape. This way, air freight companies can enhance the processes related with exchanging and integrating documents.

Edicom has developed Edicom Air, their e-Air Waybill platform, which automatically generates the cargo information based on the XML standards set by IATA. The solution is also able to translate the previous Cargo IMP standard, resulting in Cargo XML messages. Subsequently, these sensitive documents are sent by means of private communication networks (VANs) to the freight forwarders, airlines and customs authorities. Moreover, through the Edicom Public Administrations HUB, the solution enables users link up directly with the customs authorities of each country using the new IATA model, to submit the standardized Cargo Manifest declaration.

