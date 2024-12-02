Edicom receives e-invoicing certification with the Slovenian Administration

The Slovenian legislation allows different options for issuing e-invoices in Slovenia with the eSlog XML schema, based on international GS1 standards. Among accredited providers is Edicom, which has achieved the UJP certificate (list of certified providers) and deploys a platform able to link up with the Public Administration.

The main reason this is an effective alternative when issuing eRacun (e-invoice in Slovenia) is that it fully automates the procedure. Invoices are generated with the technical and legal requirements set forth by the Slovenian Administration. They are then forwarded to the entry and processing point. In addition, the Edicom solution can integrate these documents with a company ERP or internal management system.

In recent news, The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has included Edicom in the strategic partnership (SP) program, which brings together providers of electronic solutions for the air freight industry.

For more information about Edicom, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.