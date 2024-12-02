EDICOM opens international office in Colombia

The Bogotá, Colombia office is number eight for the company, which is present in Europe as well as America and provides service to approximately 13,000 clients on all five continents.

In Latin America, EDICOM has also offices in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. In 2008, EDICOM has opened an international office in New York, with a view to providing enhanced service to the US multinationals with business interests in Europe and Latin America. The other 3 group offices are in Europe. The Head Office is located in Valencia, Spain. Along with these, EDICOM has 2 more subsidiaries, located in Italy and France.

EDICOM Group is an international provider of EDI (electronic data interchange) and electronic billing software. EDICOM markets and provides services in ASP-SaaS (Application Service Provider) mode, a model that enables businesses to outsource the technological and human resources needed to roll out and manage an EDI solution. This business model is enabled from the EDICOM B2B Cloud Platform.

In recent news, the Murcian Health Service has launched its platform for receiving and managing electronic invoices in Facturae format, after it has selected EDICOM’s technology and expertise in the rollout of systems for e-billing with the Administration.