Edicom joins GS1 organization in the UK

The association, founded in 1974, is dedicated to development and implementation of global standards. The aim is to automate communications between companies from all production sectors. This is expected to improve supply chain performance and operability, as well as supply and demand.

Until now, Edicom was already an active member of GS1 in other regions such as France, Portugal, Spain and the US. In fact, the company has taken part in many international initiatives to improve communications systems in the B2B sphere. Notable among them is development of the EDICOMData e-catalogue, which, via the GS1 GDSN network, enables suppliers and distributors worldwide to share real-time information on their products and services.

In this drive to maintain a global communications network, in addition to being a GS1 partner, Edicom collaborates with other organizations. Among them there is Odette, Amexipac, XFT, or the IATA. In fact, in 2015 Edicom has also been certified as Access Point provider by OpenPeppol, one requirement of the e-procurement strategy in the UK healthcare sector, where compliance with GS1 standards will be compulsory.

