Edicom in global interoperability deal with Liaison

This will enable clients from both companies to exchange their EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) messages without any limitation by volume or format.

Both companies have reached this agreement for communications within the framework of the EESPA (European E-Invoicing Service Providers Association). This non-profit organization has an interoperable framework for issuing electronic invoice among B2B communication providers that have their own VANs (Value Added Network). However, the contract signed between the two multinationals, both EESPA members, also covers the so-called Model Interoperability Agreement (MIA) for any type of EDI message, without limitation exclusively to electronic invoices.

Currently, interoperability is the main challenge faced in electronic billing and, in general, EDI (Electronic Data Interchange). The existence of different standards and formats sometimes hampers the exchange of messages in the cross-border scope. Edicom maintains around 40 interconnection with a number of VANs worldwide, such as GXS, Sterling Commerce, Nubridges, Intesa, Easy Link, Neogrid, Tivit and others.

In November 2014, as part of its international expansion strategy, has reached an agreement with technology company TAXCOM for distribution of its EDI ASP platform.

For more information about Edicom, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.