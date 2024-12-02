EDICOM extends service coverage in Russia

The agreement will enable TAXCOM to distribute solutions EDICOM’s electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions in service mode. This model enables direct integration of client companies’ management systems with EDICOM’s ASP platform.

The Russian digital invoicing system lays down certain restrictions, requiring among other things the use of proprietary digital signature systems and the services of an authorised service provider to issue and receive electronic invoicing legally.

TAXCOM is a provider of e-billing services in Russia that enables companies to adapt their applications in line with current tax legislation in the country. These services include, among others, the Russian tech firm’s accreditation as a Certification Authority and Authorized Electronic Billing Provider.

In August 2014, EDICOM expanded internationally with the opening of new premises in Colombia.