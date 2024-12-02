EDICOM extends e-invoicing platform in Peru

Government authorities are set to exert greater fiscal control and modernize accounting management for small and medium-sized businesses in Peru through the electronic system.

By meeting this government-mandated requirements, EDICOM can provide companies engaging in trading relations in Peru with a solution that automates the creation, sending and safekeeping of electronic invoices.

The e-billing solution in Peru works by first taking data from the client’s internal management system and process it according to the electronic format provided by SUNAT (UBL 2.0.). After that, the electronic signature mechanisms that ensure document integrity and authenticity through data encryption techniques are applied. An electronic certificate registered with the SUNAT must be issued previously. The data demanded by SUNAT are submitted by web service communication. SUNAT validates and registers the data on its platform, returning a receipt confirmation (CDR – Constancia de Recepción) that is integrated with the invoice data.

Finally, the EDICOM platform triggers the mechanisms to deliver the electronic bill to clients (recipients).