Edicom certified as Access Point for PEPPOL platform

This non-profit organization has been working since 2012 to ensure cross-Europe interoperability. Its aim is to streamline communications and e-procurement processes for businesses and Public Administrations.

The accreditation as an Access Point allows Edicom to link up with the PEPPOL e-procurement platform. Through it, private companies and governments in countries all over Europe can exchange different kinds of e-documents: invoices, purchase orders, orders, price catalogues, and others. These business processes are carried out in a standardized and interoperable manner.

Use of the PEPPOL platform also enables implementation of e-procurement in the public sphere, removing barriers and opening up the door to SMEs, micro businesses or cross-border companies. In fact, in 2014 these advantages prompted the European Parliament to approve the switchover to mandatory e-procurement in the Public Sector as of 2018.

For now, several countries have already implemented the PEPPOL standards in their e-administration projects. In Norway, for example, where e-invoicing has been compulsory since 2012, the communications infrastructure and document format were developed by this organization. More recently, the UK’s National Health Service also included use of the PEPPOL platform in its overall procurement strategy.

