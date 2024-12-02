EDICOM boosts presence in Australia and Brazil

Founded in 1998, B2BE DE is a technology solutions provider specializing in EDI and B2B with an international presence.

In Brazil, SINTEL is the latest company to sign up to the various interconnection agreements held by EDICOM. Sintel is an IT company specializing in logistics management and EDI. EDICOMNet a private network for electronic data interchange among businesses, provides connectivity with the main retail sector trading partners in Brazil, such as: DIA Brazil, Wall Mart, Carrefour, GPA Grupo Pão de Açucar, Zona Sul, Covabra, Roldão, Ricoy, Irmão Muffato, Supermercado ABC, Supermercado Bahamas, Sonda.

Interconnection agreements with these companies include the exchange of any commercial message: everything from e-invoices to purchase orders or despatch advices. This enables customers of both companies to exchange their EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) messages without any limitation by volume or format.

EDICOM maintains more than 40 interconnections with the main VANs worldwide. They include GXS, Sterling Commerce, Nubridges, Intesa, Easy Link, Neogrid and Tivit, among others.