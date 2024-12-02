Edenred UAE rolls out C3Pay mobile app financial health management

The new features enhance security for its users where they can take full control of their financial health during this COVID-19 pandemic. The company mentioned that during the stay-at-home public health emergency, millions of customers flocked to digital banking to transact from the comfort of their homes and C3Pay app offered a digital payment experience to its cardholders to remit money home or for mobile recharge.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, it is becoming critical for the UAE businesses to ensure financial inclusion and digital onboarding for both the banked and unbanked population. C3Pay enables companies to process salaries of employees through a secure corporate portal in compliance with WPS and in turn empower employees by providing them with a Mastercard linked to C3Pay mobile app.