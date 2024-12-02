Edenkia automates customer invoices with Eskers cloud-based AR solution

With Esker, Edenkia automatically sends accounts receivable (AR) invoices from its billing software to Esker’s mail production facilities, where they are printed, folded, stuffed, stamped, handed off to the postal service and archived on a web portal. E-invoices are delivered to customers who prefer them over paper, speeding up the approval and payment process, particularly for large, multi-site businesses.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

In recent news, Esker has been selected by Cosucra, a Belgian producer of food ingredients, to automate its vendor invoice process.