Ecuador to make e-invoicing mandatory by June 2014

The resolution for mandatory integration of electronic invoicing (Factura Electrónica) affects several transaction documents such as invoices, tax withholding receipts, bills of lading (Remisión), credit notes and debit notes. The mandate is required only for transactions that support tax credit of Value Added Tax.

There are four deadlines currently in place for different taxable entities in Ecuador: June 1st, 2014 for financial institutions (except insurers) and credit card issuers; August 1st, 2014 for broadcasting stations and credit card administrators, telecommunications and pay TV entities special contributors per tax entity; October 1st, 2014 for exporters special contributors per tax entity and January 1st, 2015 for other special contributors per the SRI not mentioned in the above three groups, for entities with permission to print documents or receipts using computerized systems, for entities and taxpayers who sell through the Internet and for those engaged in export.