ECS Fin, Nacha partner for corporate remittance and data routing

ECS joins a group of innovators that Nacha recognises for offering products and services that align with Nacha’s strategies to advance the ACH Network. ECS Fin specialises in designing and developing software solutions that help banks, corporates and others improve transaction processing. Their work focuses on assisting businesses that are trying to connect to multiple infrastructures.

Nacha governs the ACH Network, the payment system that offers direct deposits and direct payments with the capability to reach all US bank and credit union accounts. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

ECS Fin is an engineering firm that designs and develops software solutions with a system approach to transaction processing.