



As per the information detailed in the press release, the partnership with GoCardless is set to enable Ecommpay's merchants to provide subscription payments across the UK and Europe directly within the company's platform. Additionally, the current move aims to allow Ecommpay to expand UK and EU market coverage by nearly 44% without eliminating existing payment methods.











Ecommpay – GoCardless collaboration objectives

As reported by Ecommpay’s surveys, Direct Debit surged in popularity and consumer demand, being one of the UK’s most trusted payment methods. The company’s data shows that 54% of UK consumers used subscriptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 42% continuing to leverage them and 14% even increasing their usage. Also, UK consumers have an average of 1.6 active subscriptions, with 32% utilising one on a regular basis and 30% using two. Besides evolving consumer payment preferences, businesses also face difficulties such as fraud prevention and minimisation of checkout abandonment rates. As a proactive response to existing challenges and shifting end-consumer payment trends, Ecommpay introduced Direct Debit payments.



Furthermore, by partnering with GoCardless, Ecommpay aims to provide its merchants with the ability to provide subscription-based payments across the UK and Europe, with enhanced acceptance rates and the security against fraud that is associated with bank payments. According to Ecommpay’s officials, by launching Direct Debit capabilities, the company expands its portfolio which currently includes global card acquiring, Open Banking, and more than 100 local payment methods through a single integration. With this move, the company focuses on solidifying its presence in the UK and Europe, while also continuing to improve its offering for fintech and ecommerce merchants.



Representatives from GoCardless underlined that the partnership aims to support Ecommpay in enabling its customers to tap into a payment option that is secure and convenient. Through Ecommpay and GoCardless Embed’s capabilities, payment service providers can access a global bank payment network in a decreased amount of time. The two companies plan to help businesses realise the benefits of bank payments, including minimising fraud, costs, and manual admin, as well as increasing cash flow and conversion. Moreover, Ecommpay is committed to collaborating with businesses to offer a comprehensive suite of tools, customised to the needs of individual ecommerce merchants to improve their advancement in the dynamic ecommerce landscape.