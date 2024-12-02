ECOMMPAY expands Open Banking payments solution to Europe

The solution allows consumers to initiate online payments to merchants.

Open Banking by ECOMMPAY leverages Open Banking technology, which enables third-party providers to access banks’ data to provide payment initiation through API connections. The news comes as research by the Open Banking Implementation Entity recently showed that uptake of Open Banking has doubled over the past six months, with more than two million consumers making use of the data-sharing service.

ECOMMPAY’s solution will allow consumers to connect to over 4000 banks in more than 28 European countries, while merchants can accept payments from customers in real-time, directly to their bank account. The solution is available in the UK, Latvia, Estonia and the Netherlands, and will be rolled out to further countries soon.

For shoppers, Open Banking by ECOMMPAY means confidential information is accessed in a secure manner, compliant with GDPR requirements. Financial data is stored in one place so that credit decisions on loans or other transactions can be made promptly. Purchases can be made easily via smart devices, and consumers simply log in to their online banking via their mobile app to approve payments.

Merchants benefit from access to new infrastructure for payments. Without the need for credit or debit cards, chargeback risks due to fraud or an inability to capture funds are eliminated, while card fees are cut too. As the process does not require intermediaries, the payment process is efficient, and can also be customised by region, currency and other localised requirements. While banks usually have full control over the services customers need such as loans or transfers, Open Banking brings these decisions under a single administration.